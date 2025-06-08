Harbhajan Singh Backs Sanjeev Arora in Ludhiana Roadshow

Harbhajan Singh, the former cricketer and current AAP Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, took to the streets of Ludhiana on Sunday to campaign for Sanjeev Arora, the party's candidate for the Ludhiana West Assembly bypoll.

Riding an open vehicle alongside Arora, Singh engaged with the crowd as the roadshow progressed from Hotel Onn to Saggu Chowk. Addressing the public, Singh expressed his pride and nostalgia for Ludhiana, recalling his cricketing days.

Singh, who shares a Rajya Sabha tenure with Arora, commended Arora's unwavering dedication towards the city's development, highlighting his efforts to advance numerous projects by actively engaging with ministers. Encouraging voters, Singh positioned a vote for Arora as a vote for Ludhiana's progress, ahead of the June 19 bypoll.

(With inputs from agencies.)