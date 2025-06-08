Left Menu

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Rallies Support for AAP's Sanjeev Arora in Ludhiana By-Election

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann urged voters in Ludhiana West to support AAP's Sanjeev Arora in the June 19 bypoll, stressing AAP's development vision and criticizing the opposition. He highlighted trust in AAP’s governance and assured commitment to upholding the trust placed by voters.

Punjab Chief Minister
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday campaigned vigorously for AAP's candidate Sanjeev Arora, as the Ludhiana West by-election approached. Mann fervently appealed to voters, emphasizing the party's dedication to progress and development. He assured the public of upholding the trust placed in AAP during their governance, promising substantial improvements.

Addressing public meetings in Jawaddi village and Ward No. 64, Mann criticized rival politicians, accusing them of arrogance and corruption. He made a strong case for AAP's simple and honest approach, contrasting it with opposition parties' tactics. The bypoll is set for June 19, following the passing of former MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January.

Targeting Congress nominee Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Mann questioned his integrity and past performance, urging voters to choose a candidate who truly understands their issues. Mann depicted AAP's Sanjeev Arora as passionately committed to serving the public, dismissing his competitors as embroiled in internal conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

