Political Uproar Over Tragic Case: A Call for Accountability in Delhi

A heated political battle has emerged in Delhi over the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl, questioning the current governance. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has urged accountability from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the 'four-engine government', highlighting the unsafe conditions for women in the national capital.

The incident sparked criticism from the Congress party, accusing the BJP-led government's failure to maintain law and order in Delhi. The child's body was discovered in a suitcase in Nehru Vihar, with initial reports suggesting sexual assault, intensifying calls for justice.

Amid the exchanges, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva rebuked AAP for politicizing such tragedies while urging the necessity for social awareness to deter potential crimes. The urgent need for both governmental and societal action has been clearly underscored by this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)