India's Diplomatic Showdown: Bridging Capitals to Combat Terrorism

A multi-party Indian delegation, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, concluded a global tour with a visit to Washington, D.C., emphasizing India's resolve against terrorism from Pakistan. The meetings with U.S. officials aimed to garner international support for India's Operation Sindoor, responding to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-06-2025 00:59 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 00:59 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

A multi-party Indian delegation, spearheaded by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, wrapped up its strategic visit to the United States, marking the finale of a multi-nation brief focusing on terrorism originating from Pakistan. Key meetings included engagements with U.S. Vice President J D Vance and Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, aimed at securing backing for India's anti-terrorism stance.

The delegation's visit forms part of India's broader diplomatic efforts, post the tragic April 22 Pahalgam attack, which saw 26 casualties. The tour, titled Operation Sindoor, involved strategic communications with political and diplomatic figures across 33 global capitals, spotlighting Pakistan's alleged terrorism links.

In Washington, over a span of three days, the team engaged in comprehensive dialogues at Capitol Hill. According to State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce, recent talks with Deputy Secretary Landau reaffirmed U.S. support in India's counter-terrorism efforts and bolstered both nations' strategic partnership, highlighting the shared interest in trade and prosperity.

