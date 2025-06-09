Political Titans Clash: Musk vs. Trump
Tensions flared between Elon Musk and President Donald Trump, igniting a public dispute over social media. Amid stress and fatigue, Musk criticized Trump's tax and spending bill, leading to a clash. Errol Musk, Elon's father, downplayed the spat, suggesting it would soon be resolved, despite Trump's stern warning.
Elon Musk and President Donald Trump have become embroiled in a public spat, spurred by Musk's criticism of Trump's tax and spending bill. The dispute was publicly aired on social media, with insults exchanged between the two high-profile figures.
Errol Musk, Elon's father, told Russian media that both have been under significant stress, contributing to the tension. He suggested that this conflict was minor and would soon blow over, despite Trump's assertion of potential serious consequences should Musk financially support Democrats running against Republicans.
Trump's warning comes in the wake of Musk's significant contributions to Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, where Musk took a leading role in efforts to reduce federal spending. The White House and Musk have not commented on the matter during non-business hours.
