Delhi High Court Reserves Verdict on Vedpal Singh Tanwar's Bail Plea

The Delhi High Court has deferred its ruling on the bail application of Vedpal Singh Tanwar, implicated in a money laundering case connected to unlawful mining in Dadam, Haryana. The court announced that the decision would be disclosed today following comprehensive arguments from both the petitioner's counsel and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Justice Girish Kathpalia reserved the order post deliberations with Advocate Zoheb Hossain, representing the ED, and Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa, defending Tanwar. ED's counsel opposed Tanwar's bail, arguing that although he was granted interim bail and was in hospital, his incarceration totaled merely 165 days, disputing claims of prolonged detention.

Accusations label Tanwar as the mastermind, with the ED contending his sound health, as confirmed by AIIMS, negates leniency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The agency claims illegal mining operations began in February 2019, with Tanwar allegedly circumventing restrictions using another firm, resulting in environmental and economic repercussions. The ED holds Tanwar and his firm accountable for substantial illegal mining, marking repercussions including environmental degradation and deadly landslides.