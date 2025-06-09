Left Menu

Delhi High Court Reserves Verdict on Vedpal Singh Tanwar's Bail Plea

The Delhi High Court has reserved its decision on the bail plea of Vedpal Singh Tanwar, accused in a money laundering case linked to illegal mining in Haryana's Dadam area. The Enforcement Directorate presented evidence alleging extensive illegal mining activities causing environmental harm and financial losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 13:46 IST
Delhi High Court Reserves Verdict on Vedpal Singh Tanwar's Bail Plea
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has deferred its ruling on the bail application of Vedpal Singh Tanwar, implicated in a money laundering case connected to unlawful mining in Dadam, Haryana. The court announced that the decision would be disclosed today following comprehensive arguments from both the petitioner's counsel and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Justice Girish Kathpalia reserved the order post deliberations with Advocate Zoheb Hossain, representing the ED, and Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa, defending Tanwar. ED's counsel opposed Tanwar's bail, arguing that although he was granted interim bail and was in hospital, his incarceration totaled merely 165 days, disputing claims of prolonged detention.

Accusations label Tanwar as the mastermind, with the ED contending his sound health, as confirmed by AIIMS, negates leniency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The agency claims illegal mining operations began in February 2019, with Tanwar allegedly circumventing restrictions using another firm, resulting in environmental and economic repercussions. The ED holds Tanwar and his firm accountable for substantial illegal mining, marking repercussions including environmental degradation and deadly landslides.

TRENDING

1
Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

 India
2
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
3
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025