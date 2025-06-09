Manipur's Crucial Stage: Ex-Chief Minister Seeks Central Intervention

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, along with Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba, announced on Monday their plan to meet with central leaders in Delhi regarding the current circumstances in Manipur.

Speaking to reporters at Imphal airport before departure, Singh appealed to the people, urging calm and unity during this crucial period for the state. He emphasized the need for caution and collaboration, warning against actions motivated by emotions that could exacerbate the situation.

Singh stressed the importance of working towards the welfare of Manipur's indigenous people and indicated a commitment to finding a swift resolution by engaging central authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)