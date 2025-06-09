Sanjay Raut Criticizes Election Commission's Conduct Amid Allegations
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut criticizes the Election Commission, questioning its impartiality following comments from Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis defending the EC and dismissing allegations by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Raut questions the EC’s integrity and its alleged bias towards the BJP over the past decade.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has launched a scathing attack on the Election Commission (EC), questioning whether the poll body has handed a de facto 'contract' to the ruling BJP to address opposition allegations about its operations.
Raut's remarks came in response to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' published article countering charges from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who accused the EC of 'match-fixing' and 'rigging' the upcoming 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections.
The Election Commission dismissed Gandhi's accusations, but Raut insisted the issue extends beyond elections to the EC's conduct over the past decade, accusing it of siding with the BJP under Union Minister Amit Shah's influence.
