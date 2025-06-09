CPI Challenges Kerala Governor Over 'Bharat Mata' Controversy
CPI leader D Raja questioned Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's depiction of 'Bharat Mata', amid controversy over a portrait allegedly linked to RSS. Raja emphasized CPI's historical sacrifices for India's independence and criticized RSS's exclusionary nationalism. The CPI plans symbolic protests against the governor's stance.
The ongoing cultural debate in Kerala intensified as CPI General Secretary D Raja publicly criticized Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's association with a controversial 'Bharat Mata' portrait. Raja demanded clarity on whom the governor considers 'Bharat Mata', amidst allegations that RSS iconography was used during a Raj Bhavan event.
The controversy emerged after a World Environment Day event featured a portrait tied to the RSS, prompting CPI minister P Prasad to boycott the event. Raja reiterated that CPI does not need lessons in patriotism, citing its vital role in India's independence movement, contrasting it with RSS's history.
In protest, the CPI announced plans to hoist the national flag across branches, emphasizing its interpretation of Bharat Mata and challenging the governor's perceived alignment with RSS ideology. This symbolic protest aims to underscore the party's enduring commitment to its historical and patriotic values.
(With inputs from agencies.)
