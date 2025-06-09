Political Firestorm Erupts After Tragic Bengaluru Stampede

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday criticized the Karnataka state government's handling of the tragic stampede in Bengaluru that left 11 people dead during celebrations of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory. Joshi called for the immediate resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, describing their actions as 'irresponsible and insensitive.'

Joshi revealed that the Deputy Commissioner of Police had warned against large celebrations soon after the team's victory, labeling them as risky. Despite this warning and a request from the Police Commissioner to postpone the event due to manpower constraints, Deputy CM Shivakumar proceeded to participate in the festivities. Joshi accused the government of lacking moral authority after suspending senior police officials, questioning their accountability in the tragedy.

Earlier, CM Siddaramaiah acknowledged the seriousness of the incident, announcing the suspension of five police officers. However, he defended his administration against accusations of wrongdoing, pointing out that replacing key officials was part of the response. Siddaramaiah criticized the BJP's shifting stance, dismissing their calls for resignation as politically motivated, given similar past incidents in other states.

(With inputs from agencies.)