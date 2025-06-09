Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise Over Gang Rape in Jharkhand

A tragic incident in Jharkhand's Godda district involving the gang rape of a minor tribal girl has triggered a political clash. BJP leader Raghubar Das criticized the JMM-led state government, while JMM condemned Das for politicizing the sensitive issue. The case is under investigation, with several arrests made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 09-06-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 17:19 IST
Political Tensions Rise Over Gang Rape in Jharkhand
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking crime in Jharkhand's Godda district, where a minor tribal girl was gang-raped, has sparked political discord. Senior BJP leader Raghubar Das has criticized the JMM-led government, claiming a lack of safety for tribal girls even in Chief Minister Hemant Soren's own constituency.

Das lamented that atrocities against women are on the rise across the state, asserting that the tribal-led government is failing in its duties. Accusing attempts to cover up the incident, he demanded fast-track courts for swift justice and adequate compensation for the survivor.

In response, JMM's spokesperson stressed the government's commitment to justice and condemned the politicization of such tragedies. The government promises comprehensive investigations and the strictest penalties for the perpetrators while advocating against political exploitation of such sensitive issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025