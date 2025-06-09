Political Tensions Rise Over Gang Rape in Jharkhand

A shocking crime in Jharkhand's Godda district, where a minor tribal girl was gang-raped, has sparked political discord. Senior BJP leader Raghubar Das has criticized the JMM-led government, claiming a lack of safety for tribal girls even in Chief Minister Hemant Soren's own constituency.

Das lamented that atrocities against women are on the rise across the state, asserting that the tribal-led government is failing in its duties. Accusing attempts to cover up the incident, he demanded fast-track courts for swift justice and adequate compensation for the survivor.

In response, JMM's spokesperson stressed the government's commitment to justice and condemned the politicization of such tragedies. The government promises comprehensive investigations and the strictest penalties for the perpetrators while advocating against political exploitation of such sensitive issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)