Punjab's Political Showdown: Ashu vs. Kejriwal

Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu challenges AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, criticizing his treatment of Punjabi leaders in the Punjab bypoll. Ashu accuses Kejriwal of prioritizing Delhi leaders over local candidates, rallying for Punjab's dignity. The Ludhiana West bypoll is slated for June 19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 09-06-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 18:32 IST
Bharat Bhushan Ashu
  • Country:
  • India

In the run-up to the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll in Punjab, Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu has launched a scathing attack against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. Ashu alleges that Kejriwal is marginalizing Punjabi leaders and treating them as "second class citizens" within their own state.

Addressing a series of campaign meetings, Ashu accused Kejriwal of treating Punjab as an "occupied territory" driven by Delhi's influence. He emphasized the growing discontent among AAP leaders who have switched from Congress, claiming they have been sidelined despite their ranks and experience.

The upcoming bypoll, scheduled for June 19, follows the vacancy left by the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi. Ashu's campaign seeks to rally Punjabis by highlighting issues of dignity and autonomy, as tensions rise over political outsider perceptions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

