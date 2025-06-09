Punjab's Political Showdown: Ashu vs. Kejriwal

In the run-up to the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll in Punjab, Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu has launched a scathing attack against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. Ashu alleges that Kejriwal is marginalizing Punjabi leaders and treating them as "second class citizens" within their own state.

Addressing a series of campaign meetings, Ashu accused Kejriwal of treating Punjab as an "occupied territory" driven by Delhi's influence. He emphasized the growing discontent among AAP leaders who have switched from Congress, claiming they have been sidelined despite their ranks and experience.

The upcoming bypoll, scheduled for June 19, follows the vacancy left by the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi. Ashu's campaign seeks to rally Punjabis by highlighting issues of dignity and autonomy, as tensions rise over political outsider perceptions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)