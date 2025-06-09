Celebrating a Decade: Modi's NDA Marks 11 Years

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda acknowledged the achievements of the Modi-led NDA government, celebrating 11 years of governance. He described their vision for India's future as 'fearless, bold and constructive.'

Gowda's support is notable as his party, JD(S), is aligned with the NDA, and his son, H D Kumaraswamy, holds a ministerial position in Modi's cabinet.

In a post on 'X', Gowda congratulated the Modi administration, expressing hope for continued good work and historical accomplishments. Prime Minister Modi embarked on his third term on June 9, 2024, marking the first anniversary of this tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)