Left Menu

Swarna Andhra 2047: N Chandrababu Naidu Launches Vision Action Plan Units

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurates 'Vision Action Plan Unit' offices across districts and constituencies, advancing the Swarna Andhra 2047 vision aligned with PM Modi's Viksit Bharat goals, aimed at reaching a GSDP of USD 2.4 trillion and fostering poverty elimination through public-private partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 09-06-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 19:15 IST
Swarna Andhra 2047: N Chandrababu Naidu Launches Vision Action Plan Units
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the 'Vision Action Plan Unit' offices across all 26 districts and 175 assembly constituencies. This initiative is a part of the Swarna Andhra 2047 vision, aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Viksit Bharat vision, targeting a Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of USD 2.4 trillion among other ambitious goals.

During the launch, Naidu introduced a dedicated nine-member team to propel the initiative forward and emphasized the role of MPs, MLAs, district collectors, and other officials in accelerating the vision's implementation. The team includes an MLA, a district nodal officer, a young professional, an academic, and five vision staff members.

He also highlighted the lack of constituency-level offices for MLAs and urged officials to take advantage of these new facilities. Furthermore, Union Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu's commitment to adopting poor families under the P4 poverty elimination program was applauded by Naidu, who encouraged other representatives to become mentors in this endeavor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

Bank health, digital access drive fintech growth in ASEAN-4 countries

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025