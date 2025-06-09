Swarna Andhra 2047: N Chandrababu Naidu Launches Vision Action Plan Units

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the 'Vision Action Plan Unit' offices across all 26 districts and 175 assembly constituencies. This initiative is a part of the Swarna Andhra 2047 vision, aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Viksit Bharat vision, targeting a Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of USD 2.4 trillion among other ambitious goals.

During the launch, Naidu introduced a dedicated nine-member team to propel the initiative forward and emphasized the role of MPs, MLAs, district collectors, and other officials in accelerating the vision's implementation. The team includes an MLA, a district nodal officer, a young professional, an academic, and five vision staff members.

He also highlighted the lack of constituency-level offices for MLAs and urged officials to take advantage of these new facilities. Furthermore, Union Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu's commitment to adopting poor families under the P4 poverty elimination program was applauded by Naidu, who encouraged other representatives to become mentors in this endeavor.

