Gehlot Criticizes BJP Over RPSC Stagnation

Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot criticizes the BJP government for failing to appoint a new chairperson and fill vacant posts in the Rajasthan Public Service Commission, which is causing frustration among unemployed youth. He accuses the BJP of misleading promises and highlights delays in the recruitment process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 09-06-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 21:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent statement, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed his dissatisfaction with the BJP-led state government's handling of appointments in the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). He emphasized the government's failure to designate a new chairperson and fill several vacant posts within the commission.

Gehlot said this lack of action is leading to heightened frustration among the state's unemployed youth. He accused the BJP of deceiving the public by making promises before the elections which they have not kept, particularly regarding the RPSC's functioning and recruitment processes.

Additionally, Gehlot pointed out that a suspended RPSC member, arrested in connection with a paper leak case, has not been dismissed, further delaying recruitment efforts and demonstrating a lack of leadership in the commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

