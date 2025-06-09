California's Immigration Showdown: Trump, Newsom, and the National Guard Clash

California officials have targeted President Trump for escalating tensions by deploying the National Guard amidst immigration protests in Los Angeles. While the White House argues the move is justified by protest violence, state leaders are promising legal measures to challenge what they declare an unlawful federal act.

Governor Gavin Newsom, criticized Trump's actions, accusing him of stoking chaos for political gains. Newsom's stance shines a spotlight on his national prominence as he sues the administration. Meanwhile, Democrats and Republicans continue to clash over the controversial immigration policies driving the unrest.

The White House insists the protests underscore the need for Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" aimed at increasing border security and military funding. However, fiscal conservatives and former Trump allies like Elon Musk express concern over the bill's potential impact on the national deficit, reflecting deeper party divides.

