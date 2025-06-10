Left Menu

California Showdown: Trump vs. Newsom on Immigration Protests

A dramatic standoff erupts between President Donald Trump and California's Governor Gavin Newsom over escalating immigration protests in Los Angeles. Trump supports arresting Newsom, who plans to sue over National Guard deployment. As protests intensify, the issue becomes a significant flashpoint between Democrats and Republicans, touching off broader political ramifications.

California Showdown: Trump vs. Newsom on Immigration Protests
President Donald Trump ratcheted up tensions with California Governor Gavin Newsom, expressing support on Monday for Newsom's arrest amidst ongoing immigration protests in Los Angeles. Newsom, in response, announced plans to sue the federal government over its deployment of National Guard troops in Southern California—a move he deems illegal.

As immigration raids stirred unrest in Los Angeles for a fourth consecutive day, political divisions deepened, becoming a focal point for the Trump administration's controversial deportation strategies targeting undocumented migrants. Newsom accused Trump of creating a manufactured crisis, aiming for unconstitutional overreach with state militia control.

The conflict has amplified Newsom's national profile as a vocal opponent of Trump's policies while underscoring potential political risks. Amid a polarized environment, the situation drew broader attention and reactions, including from Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who urged peaceful conduct among Mexican communities involved in the protests.

