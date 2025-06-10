Left Menu

Trump vs. Newsom: Political Tensions Over Immigration

President Donald Trump hinted at supporting the arrest of California Governor Gavin Newsom due to his handling of immigration protests in Los Angeles. Trump criticized Newsom's performance as governor, suggesting it could negatively impact his political career. Despite the controversy, no plans for arrest have been confirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-06-2025 03:34 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 03:34 IST
President Donald Trump has indicated potential support for the arrest of California Governor Gavin Newsom amidst ongoing immigration protests in Los Angeles. Trump's remarks followed criticism from his border czar, Tom Homan, who emphasized that federal immigration enforcement should not be obstructed by any public official.

Despite the strong statements, Homan clarified that there had been no formal discussion regarding the actual arrest of Newsom. He reinforced a strong stance, however, stating that "no one's above the law." The controversy arises as Trump, a Republican, suggested that Newsom's political career could suffer due to his handling of these issues.

When pressed by reporters on what criminal actions Newsom, a Democrat, might have committed, Trump responded that Newsom's main offense was his candidacy for governor, citing his ineffective governance. Although Trump claimed he "liked" Newsom personally, he regarded his leadership as "incompetent."

(With inputs from agencies.)

