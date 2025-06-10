Left Menu

Journalist Injured Amidst U.S. Protests: Australia Urges Accountability

Australian journalist Lauren Tomasi was injured by a rubber bullet during protests in Los Angeles. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the incident, calling it 'horrific,' and confirmed that the Australian government has contacted the U.S. administration to address the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 10-06-2025 09:12 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 09:12 IST
Journalist Injured Amidst U.S. Protests: Australia Urges Accountability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Images of Australian journalist Lauren Tomasi being injured during protests in Los Angeles have sparked a strong reaction from Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Describing the images as 'horrific,' Albanese confirmed that his government has already raised the issue with the U.S. administration.

The incident occurred as 9News U.S. reporter Lauren Tomasi was hit by a rubber bullet on Sunday while covering protests against U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration policies. Albanese emphasized the importance of press safety and accountability, underscoring that such incidents are unacceptable.

Despite sustaining injuries, Tomasi remains resolute. She reassured her audience through a post, stating, 'I'm a bit sore, but I'm okay. It's important we keep on telling the stories that need to be told.'

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

Nigeria’s water crisis worsens as climate and governance failures collide

Middle East at crossroads: Lead green transition or double down on fossil legacy?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025