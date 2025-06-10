Journalist Injured Amidst U.S. Protests: Australia Urges Accountability
Australian journalist Lauren Tomasi was injured by a rubber bullet during protests in Los Angeles. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the incident, calling it 'horrific,' and confirmed that the Australian government has contacted the U.S. administration to address the issue.
Images of Australian journalist Lauren Tomasi being injured during protests in Los Angeles have sparked a strong reaction from Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Describing the images as 'horrific,' Albanese confirmed that his government has already raised the issue with the U.S. administration.
The incident occurred as 9News U.S. reporter Lauren Tomasi was hit by a rubber bullet on Sunday while covering protests against U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration policies. Albanese emphasized the importance of press safety and accountability, underscoring that such incidents are unacceptable.
Despite sustaining injuries, Tomasi remains resolute. She reassured her audience through a post, stating, 'I'm a bit sore, but I'm okay. It's important we keep on telling the stories that need to be told.'
