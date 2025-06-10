BJP Leader Alok Singh Faces Charges for Threatening Dalit Scholar

A prominent BJP leader, Alok Singh, has been accused of threatening a Dalit research scholar from Lucknow University, sparking significant concern within the community. According to a police report filed late Monday night, Singh allegedly abused and issued threats to Deepak Kannaujia on May 21.

Kannaujia claims that Singh, who is aligned with Neeraj Shekhar, son of former Prime Minister Chandrashekhar, harbor a political rivalry with his family. Allegations suggest the harassment led to the scholar's father's death from a heart attack last year. The scholar fears further harm might befall his family.

Police confirmed that an audio recording of Singh's threatening remarks recently surfaced online, prompting a preliminary inquiry. Consequently, Alok Singh was booked under charges of intentional insult, criminal intimidation, and violating SC/ST Act provisions.

