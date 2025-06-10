BJP Leader Alok Singh Faces Charges for Threatening Dalit Scholar
A BJP leader, closely linked to former PM Chandrashekhar's son, Neeraj Shekhar, is accused of threatening Deepak Kannaujia, a Dalit scholar at Lucknow University. Allegedly, Alok Singh harassed the scholar's family, causing distress that contributed to his father's death. Police actions ensued following the incident's viral audio revelation.
- Country:
- India
A prominent BJP leader, Alok Singh, has been accused of threatening a Dalit research scholar from Lucknow University, sparking significant concern within the community. According to a police report filed late Monday night, Singh allegedly abused and issued threats to Deepak Kannaujia on May 21.
Kannaujia claims that Singh, who is aligned with Neeraj Shekhar, son of former Prime Minister Chandrashekhar, harbor a political rivalry with his family. Allegations suggest the harassment led to the scholar's father's death from a heart attack last year. The scholar fears further harm might befall his family.
Police confirmed that an audio recording of Singh's threatening remarks recently surfaced online, prompting a preliminary inquiry. Consequently, Alok Singh was booked under charges of intentional insult, criminal intimidation, and violating SC/ST Act provisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Alok Singh
- Neeraj Shekhar
- Dalit
- scholar
- threat
- harassment
- Lucknow University
- police
- viral audio
ALSO READ
U.S. Tariff Threat Hits China-listed Apple Suppliers
Trump Delays EU Tariff Threat: A Temporary Relief in Global Trade Tensions
Trump's Trade Moves Stir Global Markets Amid Tariff Threats
Kerala Coast Faces Environmental Threat from Sinking Cargo Ship
Trump Eases EU Tariff Threat Amidst Trade Negotiations