Reddy Condemns Journalist's Arrest, Criticizes Naidu's Tactics
YSRCP leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy criticized the arrest of journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao in Hyderabad and attacks on media, calling it an attack on democracy. Reddy accused Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu of using violence and fabricating narratives to distract public attention and evade accountability.
YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy denounced the Andhra Pradesh police's arrest of senior journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao, terming it an ''assault on democracy.'' Reddy also condemned attacks on a vernacular news channel.
The arrest in Hyderabad was linked to alleged disparaging comments against the greenfield capital city, Amaravati. Reddy accused CM N Chandrababu Naidu of utilizing fake narratives and orchestrated violence to deflect public outrage and evade accountability.
Reddy charged Naidu with distorting facts, misusing authority, and inciting violence under the pretense of protecting women's dignity. He highlighted police negligence for a spike in crimes against women and criticized the NDA for failing in electoral promises.
