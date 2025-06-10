Left Menu

Swedish Economic Pessimism Rises Amid Global Trade Tensions

A survey by the Riksbank reveals growing pessimism among Swedish businesses concerning future economic developments. Companies are concerned about the unpredictability caused by U.S. tariffs, potentially affecting global demand. Analysts anticipate a potential policy rate cut due to weak economic activity and a stable inflation outlook.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 13:26 IST
Swedish Economic Pessimism Rises Amid Global Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Businesses across Sweden are growing increasingly pessimistic about the country's economic future, according to a survey released on Tuesday by the central bank, the Riksbank. Concerns chiefly stem from potential impacts of trade tensions, which businesses fear could suppress growth in the near future.

Though the effects of President Donald Trump's intermittent tariff policies have been modest so far, the uncertainty surrounding them has prompted caution among customers and complicated planning for companies, the survey indicated. Long-term concerns include possible dampening of global demand due to these trade conflicts.

Sweden's manufacturing sector saw a decline in May, while services showed slight resilience, yet both sectors hover close to the growth/non-growth threshold of 50 points in purchasing managers' indices. The prevailing economic weakness and accommodating inflation has led analysts to predict a policy rate cut at the Riksbank's upcoming June meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025