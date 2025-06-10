Japan's Election Strategy: Cash Handouts Amid Inflation Woes

Japan's ruling coalition is set to introduce cash handouts in their election pledges, aiming to mitigate the impact of persistent inflation on households, insiders disclosed on Tuesday. This move could further burden the nation's already strained finances, as political parties gear up for an upper house election in July.

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), led by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, alongside coalition partner Komeito, will hammer out the plan's specifics, such as whether an income ceiling for beneficiaries should be introduced. Though the exact sum remains undetermined, sources indicate it might amount to 'a few tens of thousands of yen', remaining anonymous due to the sensitivity of the discussion.

A senior LDP lawmaker suggested that any tax revenue surplus could negate the need for supplementary budgeting, as cash handouts resurface following their earlier dismissal in April over effectiveness concerns. With the LDP resisting opposition calls for tax reductions that could deepen fiscal woes, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan countered Tuesday with its promise of a two-year zero consumption tax on food, a 20,000-yen handout per individual, and cuts to gasoline taxes.

