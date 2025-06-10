Left Menu

Japan's Election Strategy: Cash Handouts Amid Inflation Woes

Japan's ruling coalition plans to include cash handouts in election pledges to help citizens with rising inflation, potentially straining government finances. The LDP and Komeito will finalize details, including recipient criteria. The opposition proposes tax adjustments as alternatives, intensifying electoral debates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 13:34 IST
Japan's Election Strategy: Cash Handouts Amid Inflation Woes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Japan's ruling coalition is set to introduce cash handouts in their election pledges, aiming to mitigate the impact of persistent inflation on households, insiders disclosed on Tuesday. This move could further burden the nation's already strained finances, as political parties gear up for an upper house election in July.

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), led by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, alongside coalition partner Komeito, will hammer out the plan's specifics, such as whether an income ceiling for beneficiaries should be introduced. Though the exact sum remains undetermined, sources indicate it might amount to 'a few tens of thousands of yen', remaining anonymous due to the sensitivity of the discussion.

A senior LDP lawmaker suggested that any tax revenue surplus could negate the need for supplementary budgeting, as cash handouts resurface following their earlier dismissal in April over effectiveness concerns. With the LDP resisting opposition calls for tax reductions that could deepen fiscal woes, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan countered Tuesday with its promise of a two-year zero consumption tax on food, a 20,000-yen handout per individual, and cuts to gasoline taxes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025