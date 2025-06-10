Demanding Justice: Spanish Women Confront Franco-Era Abuses

In an emotional confrontation Monday night, Spanish women who suffered under Francisco Franco's dictatorship disrupted a Catholic meeting in Madrid. The meeting, which aimed to extend apologies to these survivors, ended prematurely as attendees demanded more tangible reparations and justice for their ordeals.

The event was organized by a Catholic body that includes communities of nuns once involved in operating the state-run rehabilitation centers, where thousands of women accused of moral failings were held until the 1980s. Despite an apology read out by the President of CONFER and a video showcasing survivors' experiences, calls for 'truth, justice, and reparation' echoed through the auditorium.

Campaigners, including the Banished Daughters of Eve, are pressing for government action, referencing Ireland's handling of similar historical abuses. Spanish officials, including the Equality Minister, attended the meeting but offered no official response to the demands for recognition, justice, and financial compensation for the survivors.