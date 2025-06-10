Left Menu

India's Bold New Era: Operation Sindoor Marks Shift in National Identity

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hails 11 years of Prime Minister Modi's leadership, emphasizing military strength and economic resurgence. India, once marked by a passive peace narrative, now responds proactively to threats, exemplified by Operation Sindoor. Modi's leadership boasts dynamic governance, economic growth, and a unified national identity.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded the completion of 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, marking it as a transformative era for India. He credited the Modi government with establishing India's prominence on the global stage, shifting from passive peace advocacy to assertive military strength, evident in the recent Operation Sindoor.

Highlighting the economic achievements, Adityanath noted India's journey from the world's 11th largest economy in 2014 to the fourth largest now, attributing this growth to Modi's decisive leadership. He emphasized increased governance without corruption or favoritism, which has boosted national confidence and unified citizens under the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

Adityanath also showcased infrastructure improvements, including the dramatic rise in highway construction rates, from 11 km to 35 km per day, as well as initiatives in religious and cultural development. He praised Modi's administration for fostering economic inclusivity and turning governance into a channel of service, aligning growth with technological advancement.

