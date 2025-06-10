Left Menu

High-Stakes Trial: Sara Duterte's Political Future Hangs in the Balance

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte is facing impeachment on charges including violating the constitution and corruption. The outcome of this trial could determine her future political career. The Senate will act as the impeachment court, with 16 out of 24 senator votes required for conviction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 15:31 IST
High-Stakes Trial: Sara Duterte's Political Future Hangs in the Balance

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte, daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte, is embroiled in an impeachment trial that could alter her political trajectory. Accusations against her include constitutional violations and corruption, which she denies.

The Senate, serving as the impeachment court, will convene with 22 members initially, with the number rising to 24 after the new Senate session begins. Duterte has assembled a defense team, while lower house allies of President Marcos, who distanced himself from the proceedings, serve as prosecutors.

A two-thirds majority is required for conviction, which would see Duterte ousted and barred from future government positions. The trial's length remains uncertain, similar to past impeachment cases in the Philippines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025