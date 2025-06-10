High-Stakes Trial: Sara Duterte's Political Future Hangs in the Balance
Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte is facing impeachment on charges including violating the constitution and corruption. The outcome of this trial could determine her future political career. The Senate will act as the impeachment court, with 16 out of 24 senator votes required for conviction.
Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte, daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte, is embroiled in an impeachment trial that could alter her political trajectory. Accusations against her include constitutional violations and corruption, which she denies.
The Senate, serving as the impeachment court, will convene with 22 members initially, with the number rising to 24 after the new Senate session begins. Duterte has assembled a defense team, while lower house allies of President Marcos, who distanced himself from the proceedings, serve as prosecutors.
A two-thirds majority is required for conviction, which would see Duterte ousted and barred from future government positions. The trial's length remains uncertain, similar to past impeachment cases in the Philippines.
