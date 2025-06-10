India's Bold Stand: Retaliation Against Terrorism
India has issued a stern warning to Pakistan, declaring that it will strike deep into its territory in response to terrorist provocations. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized that there will be retribution following the Pahalgam attack, highlighting Pakistan's open training of terrorists and the ongoing conflict between the nations.
India has asserted a determined stance against terrorism, warning Pakistan of severe retribution if provoked by terrorist activities. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the country's commitment to retaliate against such actions, particularly in response to the recent Pahalgam attack.
During a visit to Europe, Jaishankar reiterated India's resolve, highlighting that Pakistan persistently trains terrorists openly and deploys them against India. He underscored that India will not tolerate such acts and is prepared to strike deep into Pakistani territory if necessary.
The Pahalgam attack, which tragically claimed 26 lives, has escalated tensions between the two nations. After India's precision strikes on May 7, both sides ceased hostilities following diplomatic talks. However, Jaishankar warned that underlying issues remain unaddressed, pointing to terrorism as a persistent source of conflict.
