India's Bold Stand: Retaliation Against Terrorism

India has asserted a determined stance against terrorism, warning Pakistan of severe retribution if provoked by terrorist activities. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the country's commitment to retaliate against such actions, particularly in response to the recent Pahalgam attack.

During a visit to Europe, Jaishankar reiterated India's resolve, highlighting that Pakistan persistently trains terrorists openly and deploys them against India. He underscored that India will not tolerate such acts and is prepared to strike deep into Pakistani territory if necessary.

The Pahalgam attack, which tragically claimed 26 lives, has escalated tensions between the two nations. After India's precision strikes on May 7, both sides ceased hostilities following diplomatic talks. However, Jaishankar warned that underlying issues remain unaddressed, pointing to terrorism as a persistent source of conflict.