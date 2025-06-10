Left Menu

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta meets PM Modi; lauds his leadership, vision

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said inspired by his leadership, she was fully committed to taking the national capital to new heights.On May 30, Gupta completed 100 days in office.Today, I had the privilege of a warm and heartfelt meeting with the Honble Prime Minister of our nation, Shri narendramodi ji.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 17:45 IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta meets PM Modi; lauds his leadership, vision
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said inspired by his leadership, she was fully committed to taking the national capital to new heights.

On May 30, Gupta completed 100 days in office.

''Today, I had the privilege of a warm and heartfelt meeting with the Hon'ble Prime Minister of our nation, Shri @narendramodi ji. I always get inspiration from the visionary leadership and guidance of the Prime Minister to serve Delhi and its people with new energy and new resolve.

''We are committed with full sincerity that inspired by your vision, we will take Delhi to new heights of development. My heartfelt thanks for giving your valuable time,'' Gupta said in a post on X in Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025