Tragedy at Victory: The Irreplaceable Loss of Bhumik

BJP leaders R Ashoka and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy on Tuesday extended their condolences to the family of Bhumik, a 21-year-old engineering student from the district, who tragically lost his life during a stampede at an RCB victory celebration.

Addressing the media, Ashoka shared the family's profound grief over their loss, emphasizing the irreplaceable nature of Bhumik's death despite their financial stability. He stressed the general consensus that the tragedy could have been avoided if the event had been postponed.

Bhumik's father, D T Lakshman, expressed heartbreak at the preventable death of his only son, denouncing the decision to hold the celebration despite police warnings. With 11 fatalities and 56 injuries resulting from the incident, a comprehensive investigation is in progress.

