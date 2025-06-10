Mamata Banerjee Slams Centre Over Security Failures
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the BJP-led Union government for its failure in security following a terror attack in Pahalgam, questioning their diplomatic strategies and urging accountability. She praised military valor but accused the BJP of politicizing armed forces' bravery for electoral gain.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing critique of the ruling BJP government, accusing it of failing the nation in terms of security following a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.
She raised questions about the absence of security personnel during the attack and India's foreign policy concerning Pakistan.
Banerjee praised the nation's military response but condemned the BJP for allegedly using the armed forces' valor for political advantage, referencing past incidents and upcoming elections as opportunities for such politicization.
