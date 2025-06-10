Left Menu

Student Protests Ignite Over Aid Boat Detentions

Students from various organizations protested at the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi against the detention of activists on a Gaza-bound aid boat. The demonstration, which led to arrests, highlighted the humanitarian crisis in Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas conflict. The protesters demanded the immediate release of the detained activists.

  • India

Students from diverse organizations gathered outside the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday, voicing strong disagreement over the detention of activists aboard an aid boat destined for Gaza.

Delhi Police detained several protestors during the rally. The demonstration was prompted by the recent interception and detention of the aid vessel, a move that has drawn criticism as it exacerbates the humanitarian situation in Gaza amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Among those detained were high-profile activists, including Greta Thunberg.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition organized the initiative to highlight the urgent humanitarian situation in the region, while the Students' Federation of India condemned the police's actions, deeming them excessively forceful and vowed to persist in their demand for the release of the activists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

