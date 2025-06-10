Philippine Senators Return Duterte Impeachment to Congress

In a move to ensure procedural correctness, Philippine senators voted to return the impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte to the lower house of Congress on Tuesday. This development came just hours after the trial had been convened.

The decision arose from a majority vote where senators expressed the need for clarification. They highlighted the importance of confirming that the initial complaint, referred in February, aligns with constitutional provisions.

The senators also emphasized that the next Congress session should be adequately prepared and willing to advance with the impeachment proceedings once all legalities are satisfied.

(With inputs from agencies.)