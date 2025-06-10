Left Menu

Surge in Right-Wing Extremism Within AfD Raises Concerns in Germany

Germany's largest opposition party, Alternative for Germany, is increasingly associated with right-wing extremism, as detailed in a domestic spy agency report. Extremist membership in AfD rose 77% last year, prompting classification as 'extremist.' Crime linked to right-wing extremism also surged, highlighting concerns over the party's growing influence.

Updated: 10-06-2025 18:49 IST
Germany's Alternative for Germany (AfD), the country's largest opposition party, is under scrutiny as the domestic spy agency's annual report reveals a surge in right-wing extremism associated with the party.

The number of extremists within the AfD increased by 77% last year, reaching 20,000 members, coinciding with the party's membership growth and its ideological shift rightwards.

The report also highlighted a 47.4% increase in crimes motivated by right-wing extremism, including attempted murders and arson, further intensifying concerns surrounding the party's influence and stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

