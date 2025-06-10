Surge in Right-Wing Extremism Within AfD Raises Concerns in Germany
Germany's largest opposition party, Alternative for Germany, is increasingly associated with right-wing extremism, as detailed in a domestic spy agency report. Extremist membership in AfD rose 77% last year, prompting classification as 'extremist.' Crime linked to right-wing extremism also surged, highlighting concerns over the party's growing influence.
Germany's Alternative for Germany (AfD), the country's largest opposition party, is under scrutiny as the domestic spy agency's annual report reveals a surge in right-wing extremism associated with the party.
The number of extremists within the AfD increased by 77% last year, reaching 20,000 members, coinciding with the party's membership growth and its ideological shift rightwards.
The report also highlighted a 47.4% increase in crimes motivated by right-wing extremism, including attempted murders and arson, further intensifying concerns surrounding the party's influence and stance.
