Kamal Haasan Set for Unopposed Rajya Sabha Entry

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan, along with five others, is poised to be elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha. Their nominations were accepted, clearing the way for Haasan's first term in the House. This strategic move comes as Haasan, as part of an alliance with the DMK, plans for the 2024 elections.

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan and five others, including three nominees from the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, are preparing to be elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha. Their nominations were officially accepted on Tuesday.

A release from the Returning Officer's office confirmed the approval of nominations for Makkal Neethi Maiam founder Haasan, alongside DMK's P Wilson, SR Sivalingam, Rajathi, and AIADMK's IS Inbadurai and M Dhanapal, after thorough scrutiny.

Haasan's candidacy aligns with a strategic deal between MNM and DMK aimed at the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls, marking Haasan's first Rajya Sabha term as part of this political alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

