Sarma Slams Rahul Gandhi: 'More Concerned About Pakistan?'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, accusing him of displaying more concern for Pakistan than for India. This criticism followed Gandhi's 'Narender-Surrender' comment, which Sarma interpreted as an insult to the Indian armed forces, known for conducting 'Operation Sindoor'.

Speaking at a press conference at the BJP state headquarters, Sarma argued that Congress's questioning of India's losses in Operation Sindoor was misplaced. He suggested that the focus should be on the damage inflicted on Pakistan, highlighting perceived discrepancies in Gandhi's approach as being ostensibly more favorable to Pakistan.

Sarma continued by outlining that had Gandhi asked Prime Minister Modi about the operation's specifics, he would have learned of significant victories against Pakistan. The Chief Minister also ridiculed recent Congress leadership appointments in Assam, making snide implications about the party's pro-Pakistani orientation.

