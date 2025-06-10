Left Menu

Sarma Slams Rahul Gandhi: 'More Concerned About Pakistan?'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of prioritizing Pakistan over India following his 'Narender-Surrender' remark, which Sarma claimed insulted the armed forces involved in Operation Sindoor. Sarma also mocked the Congress's recent leadership changes in Assam, implying pro-Pakistani tendencies within the party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 10-06-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 18:58 IST
Sarma Slams Rahul Gandhi: 'More Concerned About Pakistan?'
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, accusing him of displaying more concern for Pakistan than for India. This criticism followed Gandhi's 'Narender-Surrender' comment, which Sarma interpreted as an insult to the Indian armed forces, known for conducting 'Operation Sindoor'.

Speaking at a press conference at the BJP state headquarters, Sarma argued that Congress's questioning of India's losses in Operation Sindoor was misplaced. He suggested that the focus should be on the damage inflicted on Pakistan, highlighting perceived discrepancies in Gandhi's approach as being ostensibly more favorable to Pakistan.

Sarma continued by outlining that had Gandhi asked Prime Minister Modi about the operation's specifics, he would have learned of significant victories against Pakistan. The Chief Minister also ridiculed recent Congress leadership appointments in Assam, making snide implications about the party's pro-Pakistani orientation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025