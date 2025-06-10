Russian Opposition Politician Lev Shlosberg Arrested
Russian opposition leader Lev Shlosberg was arrested for allegedly discrediting the Russian army after calling the Ukraine conflict 'bloody chess.' The arrest followed a home and office search in Pskov. He faces charges under a law targeting dissenters and risks a five-year sentence if convicted.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Russian opposition politician Lev Shlosberg has been apprehended over allegations of discrediting the Russian military. The charges stem from his characterization of the Ukraine war as a 'bloody chess' game.
Authorities detained Shlosberg amid searches conducted at his residence and party office in Pskov, near the Estonian border. A court hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
The law used against Shlosberg, enacted after Russia's 2022 Ukraine invasion, has been widely criticized for silencing dissent. Shlosberg's legal troubles aren't limited to this charge; he also faces trial for allegedly violating 'foreign agents' compliance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
