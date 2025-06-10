Russian Opposition Politician Lev Shlosberg Arrested

Russian opposition politician Lev Shlosberg has been apprehended over allegations of discrediting the Russian military. The charges stem from his characterization of the Ukraine war as a 'bloody chess' game.

Authorities detained Shlosberg amid searches conducted at his residence and party office in Pskov, near the Estonian border. A court hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

The law used against Shlosberg, enacted after Russia's 2022 Ukraine invasion, has been widely criticized for silencing dissent. Shlosberg's legal troubles aren't limited to this charge; he also faces trial for allegedly violating 'foreign agents' compliance.

