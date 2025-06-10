Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP, Questions India's Diplomacy Over PoK and Terror Attacks

West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a strong critique against the BJP-led central government on Tuesday, asserting that India missed a 'golden opportunity' to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) during recent military conflicts. She questioned the effectiveness of the current government's diplomatic strategies aimed at isolating Pakistan internationally.

Banerjee, in a fiery assembly address, demanded the resignation of the BJP regime following the Pahalgam terror attack, attributing the lack of adequate security measures as a 'colossal lapse' on the Union government's part. The attack raised significant security and foreign policy concerns, particularly regarding India's handling of cross-border terrorism and global diplomatic standing with Pakistan.

Further criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, she alleged their focus on self-promotion and neglect of internal security, and accused them of disrespecting women. Banerjee also highlighted tactical missteps, such as failing to take decisive military action and allowing Pakistan to secure a significant role in UN anti-terror committees, thus questioning India's overall diplomatic approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)