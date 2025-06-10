Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP, Questions India's Diplomacy Over PoK and Terror Attacks
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the BJP-led central government for failing to act decisively on recapturing Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and questioned their diplomatic strategy. She demanded accountability over security lapses in the Pahalgam terror attack and accused the BJP of politicizing military actions for electoral gain.
West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a strong critique against the BJP-led central government on Tuesday, asserting that India missed a 'golden opportunity' to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) during recent military conflicts. She questioned the effectiveness of the current government's diplomatic strategies aimed at isolating Pakistan internationally.
Banerjee, in a fiery assembly address, demanded the resignation of the BJP regime following the Pahalgam terror attack, attributing the lack of adequate security measures as a 'colossal lapse' on the Union government's part. The attack raised significant security and foreign policy concerns, particularly regarding India's handling of cross-border terrorism and global diplomatic standing with Pakistan.
Further criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, she alleged their focus on self-promotion and neglect of internal security, and accused them of disrespecting women. Banerjee also highlighted tactical missteps, such as failing to take decisive military action and allowing Pakistan to secure a significant role in UN anti-terror committees, thus questioning India's overall diplomatic approach.
