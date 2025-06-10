Escalation in Ukraine: Fresh Drone Attacks Heighten Tensions

In an intense escalation, Russia targeted Kyiv and Odesa with drones and missiles early Tuesday, resulting in three fatalities and injuring at least thirteen people. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the attack as one of the largest in the ongoing three-year conflict, emphasizing the urgent need for international intervention.

The strikes damaged a maternity hospital and multiple residential areas, contributing to the heightened tension despite ongoing peace talks. The drone assault came shortly after a significant attack from Moscow, with exchanges of prisoners marking the only progress in negotiations so far.

Local residents in Kyiv sought refuge in shelters amidst the assault, with mounting frustration and despair evident among the populace. The ongoing strikes, compounded by a rising death toll from previous incidents, underscore the fragile state of peace and security in the region.

