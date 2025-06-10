Left Menu

Escalation in Ukraine: Fresh Drone Attacks Heighten Tensions

Russia launched drones and missiles against Kyiv and Odesa, resulting in casualties and damage. President Zelenskyy stressed the urgent need for peace enforcement. Despite recent peace talks, hostilities persist with ongoing prisoner exchanges. The attacks reflect continued strain in diplomatic efforts amid rising public distress and resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 10-06-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 20:02 IST
Escalation in Ukraine: Fresh Drone Attacks Heighten Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In an intense escalation, Russia targeted Kyiv and Odesa with drones and missiles early Tuesday, resulting in three fatalities and injuring at least thirteen people. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the attack as one of the largest in the ongoing three-year conflict, emphasizing the urgent need for international intervention.

The strikes damaged a maternity hospital and multiple residential areas, contributing to the heightened tension despite ongoing peace talks. The drone assault came shortly after a significant attack from Moscow, with exchanges of prisoners marking the only progress in negotiations so far.

Local residents in Kyiv sought refuge in shelters amidst the assault, with mounting frustration and despair evident among the populace. The ongoing strikes, compounded by a rising death toll from previous incidents, underscore the fragile state of peace and security in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025