United Against Terror: India's Diplomatic Offensive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with multi-party delegations who have traveled globally to communicate India's firm stance against Pakistan-linked terrorism, following Operation Sindoor. Over 50 current and former MPs and ex-diplomats were involved in visits to 33 foreign capitals, promoting national unity against terrorism.

In a significant diplomatic move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions with multi-party delegations entrusted with showcasing India's resolute position against terrorism linked to Pakistan. The initiative follows the recent Operation Sindoor, aimed at exposing Islamabad's alleged involvement in terrorist activities across the region.

The diverse delegations, comprising over 50 individuals, included current and former Members of Parliament and ex-diplomats. They have been dispatched to 33 foreign capitals and the European Union, enhancing international awareness and solidarity with India's stand on the matter.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has also applauded these efforts, stressing the importance of cross-party collaboration in reinforcing a unified national message. Leaders from both ruling and opposition parties, including Congress's Shashi Tharoor and BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad, have actively engaged in these diplomatic missions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

