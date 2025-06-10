Left Menu

RSS Chief Energizes Volunteers with Strategic Pep Talk

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat conducted a motivational session for volunteers in Bihar during his two-day visit. His presence coincides with upcoming state assembly polls. The visit included internal meetings and a training camp, highlighting the organization's strategic preparations ahead of the elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 10-06-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 20:30 IST
RSS Chief Energizes Volunteers with Strategic Pep Talk
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat visited Bihar for a two-day tour, energizing volunteers with a strategic pep talk ahead of the state assembly polls.

Arriving in the state capital, Bhagwat focused on internal meetings and presided over a comprehensive training camp for the swayamsevaks.

The RSS leader's timing is notable, given that the assembly elections are just a few months away, possibly influencing the organization's strategy in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025