RSS Chief Energizes Volunteers with Strategic Pep Talk

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat conducted a motivational session for volunteers in Bihar during his two-day visit. His presence coincides with upcoming state assembly polls. The visit included internal meetings and a training camp, highlighting the organization's strategic preparations ahead of the elections.
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat visited Bihar for a two-day tour, energizing volunteers with a strategic pep talk ahead of the state assembly polls.
Arriving in the state capital, Bhagwat focused on internal meetings and presided over a comprehensive training camp for the swayamsevaks.
The RSS leader's timing is notable, given that the assembly elections are just a few months away, possibly influencing the organization's strategy in the region.
