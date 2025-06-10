RSS Chief Energizes Volunteers with Strategic Pep Talk

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat visited Bihar for a two-day tour, energizing volunteers with a strategic pep talk ahead of the state assembly polls.

Arriving in the state capital, Bhagwat focused on internal meetings and presided over a comprehensive training camp for the swayamsevaks.

The RSS leader's timing is notable, given that the assembly elections are just a few months away, possibly influencing the organization's strategy in the region.

