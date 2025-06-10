India’s Progress Under Modi: Prosperity and Growth

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for delivering a stable government that fostered India's economic growth and development over the last 11 years.

He highlighted substantial improvements in poverty reduction and defense capabilities and pointed to increased agricultural funding and improved ease of doing business metrics.

Joshi criticized the previous UPA government for policy paralysis, contrasting it with the achievements under Modi's leadership, which include significant poverty eradication, defense exports, and making India the fourth-largest global economy.