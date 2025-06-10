Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate: Impeachment Court Set for Philippine VP Duterte

The Philippine Senate has delayed the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, sending the case back to the House of Representatives. The decision, condemned by protesting activists, stems from legal uncertainties and is expected to deepen political divides as accusations of corruption and assassination plots loom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 10-06-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 22:11 IST
Political Tensions Escalate: Impeachment Court Set for Philippine VP Duterte
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Philippines

In a significant political development, the Philippine Senate convened as an impeachment court to address the proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte, stemming from allegations of corruption and criminal conduct. However, senators voted to return the case to the House of Representatives, citing legal concerns.

The decision, spearheaded by Senate President Chiz Escudero and backed by 17 senators, encountered dissent from protesters outside the Senate. This move has delayed the trial and intensified the political conflict involving Duterte, who has faced serious allegations, including plotting against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Critics argue that the legislature's actions breach constitutional mandates. As tensions rise, the scenario presents challenges for the upcoming presidential elections, in which Duterte's future participation is uncertain amidst escalating political strife.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025