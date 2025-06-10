Political Tensions Escalate: Impeachment Court Set for Philippine VP Duterte

In a significant political development, the Philippine Senate convened as an impeachment court to address the proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte, stemming from allegations of corruption and criminal conduct. However, senators voted to return the case to the House of Representatives, citing legal concerns.

The decision, spearheaded by Senate President Chiz Escudero and backed by 17 senators, encountered dissent from protesters outside the Senate. This move has delayed the trial and intensified the political conflict involving Duterte, who has faced serious allegations, including plotting against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Critics argue that the legislature's actions breach constitutional mandates. As tensions rise, the scenario presents challenges for the upcoming presidential elections, in which Duterte's future participation is uncertain amidst escalating political strife.

(With inputs from agencies.)