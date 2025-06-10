Left Menu

Western Nations Impose Sanctions on Israeli Ministers Over West Bank Violence

Five Western countries, including the UK and Canada, have imposed sanctions on Israeli ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich for inciting extremist violence against Palestinians in the West Bank. This marks a significant international critique of Israel's settlement policies amidst the ongoing Gaza conflict.

  • Israel

In a significant diplomatic move, Britain, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and Norway have sanctioned two Israeli government ministers. The decision, aimed at Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, addresses their alleged incitement of extremist violence against Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The sanctions, which may lead to asset freezes and travel bans for the ministers, represent a robust rebuke of Israeli settlement policies and are part of a broader international outcry against Israel's actions in Gaza following Hamas' recent attack. Foreign governments criticize the ministers for promoting violence and human rights abuses.

This move signals a shift in foreign policy, where traditional allies of Israel are escalating their criticisms and holding Israeli politicians accountable for actions that they see as hindering peace efforts. The international community largely views the Israeli settlements as illegal and a major barrier to peace.

