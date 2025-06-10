Left Menu

JMM Criticizes Modi's Decade of Leadership: Claims '111 Failures'

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha accused the Modi government of failing in 111 areas over the past 11 years, alleging failures in diplomacy, economic management, and institutional misuse. JMM criticized inflation, unemployment, and questioned India's global standing, while dismissing BJP's claims of poverty alleviation and women's empowerment under Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 23:35 IST
JMM Criticizes Modi's Decade of Leadership: Claims '111 Failures'
JMM's General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) launched a sharp critique against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, asserting that over 11 years of his leadership, India has experienced '111 failures' which have hindered progress. During a press conference, JMM General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya highlighted the nation's declining diplomatic influence, particularly noting a lack of global support following the Pahalgam attacks.

Bhattacharya underscored the financial cost of Modi's international visits, alleging ineffectiveness despite significant expenditure. He also criticized the BJP's narrative of nationalism, questioning the whereabouts of the militants involved in the Pahalgam incident and hypothesizing about India's need to 'apply' for invitations to crucial global platforms like the G7 Summit.

On the domestic front, Bhattacharya condemned rising inflation, unemployment, and alleged institutional misuse, criticizing the BJP's unmet job promises and the downturn in MSME contributions to GDP. Despite BJP's assertions of poverty reduction, Bhattacharya pointed to high gold prices and foodgrain distribution to the impoverished, challenging claims of improved welfare and gender empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Resignation at CFPB: Enforcement Official Steps Down Amid Overhaul

Resignation at CFPB: Enforcement Official Steps Down Amid Overhaul

 Global
2
Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

 India
3
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
4
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025