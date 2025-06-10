JMM Criticizes Modi's Decade of Leadership: Claims '111 Failures'

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) launched a sharp critique against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, asserting that over 11 years of his leadership, India has experienced '111 failures' which have hindered progress. During a press conference, JMM General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya highlighted the nation's declining diplomatic influence, particularly noting a lack of global support following the Pahalgam attacks.

Bhattacharya underscored the financial cost of Modi's international visits, alleging ineffectiveness despite significant expenditure. He also criticized the BJP's narrative of nationalism, questioning the whereabouts of the militants involved in the Pahalgam incident and hypothesizing about India's need to 'apply' for invitations to crucial global platforms like the G7 Summit.

On the domestic front, Bhattacharya condemned rising inflation, unemployment, and alleged institutional misuse, criticizing the BJP's unmet job promises and the downturn in MSME contributions to GDP. Despite BJP's assertions of poverty reduction, Bhattacharya pointed to high gold prices and foodgrain distribution to the impoverished, challenging claims of improved welfare and gender empowerment.

