Los Angeles Mayor Calls to Pivot Focus to World Cup 2026
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass plans to contact President Donald Trump to urge him to halt federal immigration raids. She suggests redirecting focus towards the upcoming 2026 World Cup, emphasizing the importance of the event, which will include matches in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced that she intends to reach out to President Donald Trump on Tuesday to request the termination of federal immigration raids. Instead, she is advocating for attention to be directed towards the 2026 World Cup, which will feature matches in Los Angeles.
During a press conference, Mayor Bass stated her intention: "I'm going to put out a call to him today," expressing her concerns about the ongoing raids. The mayor aims to highlight the significant opportunity the World Cup presents for the city.
The 2026 World Cup is set to be a major event, and Bass believes it should take precedence over divisive federal actions. Her plea is expected to underscore the positive impact the tournament could have on Los Angeles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Immigration
Mary Earps Shocks Soccer World with Retirement Announcement
Tragedy Strikes: Van Plows Into Liverpool Soccer Fans
Supreme Court Faces Trump Administration's Immigration Policy Challenge
Stricter Medicaid Oversight: Impact on Immigration Funding