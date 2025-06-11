Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Flare: Noem vs. Sheinbaum's Disputed Remarks

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem criticized Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum for allegedly encouraging violent protests in Los Angeles. Sheinbaum denied the allegations, emphasizing her condemnation of violent acts. The controversy arises amid ongoing trade negotiations between Mexico and the U.S. under the Trump administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 00:45 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 00:45 IST
Diplomatic tensions escalated as U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem accused Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum of promoting violence at protests in Los Angeles. Noem's critiques were promptly refuted by Sheinbaum, who called the claims unfounded and reiterated her condemnation of violent acts.

The dispute emerged from Sheinbaum's comments during a recent press conference where she criticized violent protests against immigration raids and urged the U.S. to uphold the rule of law in managing migration issues. Noem responded at the White House, condemning Sheinbaum for allegedly encouraging further demonstrations in Los Angeles.

On social media, Sheinbaum shared a video of her statements, clarifying her stance against violence and expressing confidence in resolving the misunderstanding. This diplomatic back-and-forth is unfolding amid trade negotiations between the Mexican government and the Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

