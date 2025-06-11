Argentina's Judicial Earthquake: Kirchner Verdict Upheld
Argentina's Supreme Court has upheld a six-year prison sentence for former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner for defrauding the state, banning her from public office. Kirchner, Argentina's influential political figure, denies wrongdoing and claims political persecution. The verdict could impact upcoming elections.
Argentina's Supreme Court has upheld a landmark decision, affirming the conviction of former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner. Sentenced to six years for defrauding the state, Kirchner is also banned from holding public office.
Aged 72, the former leader continues to reject the accusations, labeling them as politically motivated blackmail.
The verdict could energize her political enemies, particularly ahead of the midterm elections, as the opposition seeks to challenge libertarian President Javier Milei.
