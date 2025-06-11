Poland's Political Crossroads: Tusk's Confidence Vote Amidst Coalition Challenges

A pivotal vote of confidence in Poland's government is scheduled for Wednesday, with Prime Minister Donald Tusk striving to regain momentum for his pro-European coalition. This follows a setback in the recent presidential election that has prompted scrutiny from smaller government partners.

The defeat of Rafal Trzaskowski by nationalist Karol Nawrocki cast uncertainty on the administration's future. Despite the coalition's majority, a Rzeczpospolita poll indicates skepticism among Poles about Tusk's government lasting through its term. Tusk hopes to address dissatisfaction with unmet promises and pledge new leadership direction in his parliamentary address.

This vote occurs amid friction with President Andrzej Duda, an ally of the opposition PiS party, which has hindered reform efforts. The political landscape remains tense, with a potential government reshuffle expected and coalition terms likely headed for renegotiation.