Congress President Kharge Criticizes 11-Year Modi Government

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for alleged failures over the past 11 years. Accusing Modi of deceit and mistakes, Kharge lamented the lack of accountability and claimed Modi deceives the public, particularly youth. Modi began his third term this June.

Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11-year leadership of the NDA government, alleging the premier made 33 significant mistakes during his tenure.

Kharge sharply criticized Modi's leadership, accusing him of being deceitful and misleading youth, calling him the most untruthful prime minister he had ever encountered.

Highlighting issues like demonetization and employment, Kharge lamented Modi's lack of accountability, claiming he neither admits errors nor apologizes. Modi's administration marked its first anniversary in the third term this Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

