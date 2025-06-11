Left Menu

Privilege Motion Accepted Against Opposition Leader in West Bengal

West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee accepted a privilege motion against Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, filed by TMC MLAs over alleged defamatory remarks about Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The motion, related to Adhikari's comments on the CM allegedly praising Pakistan, has been referred to the privilege committee for review by the next session, likely in September.

In a significant development within the West Bengal legislative assembly, Speaker Biman Banerjee on Wednesday approved a privilege motion moved by several Trinamool Congress MLAs against Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition. The motion accuses Adhikari of making 'defamatory and untrue' statements about Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The Speaker announced that the motion has been forwarded to the privilege committee, which is expected to report its findings by the next session, potentially taking place in September. The contentious remarks by Adhikari pertained to claims that the Chief Minister praised Pakistan during a speech in the House.

This incident has further intensified the political friction in the assembly, with opposition members staging a walkout following the Speaker's decision. The assembly had already experienced chaos earlier when the Chief Minister criticized the central government over security issues while commending military actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

