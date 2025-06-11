Privilege Motion Accepted Against Opposition Leader in West Bengal

In a significant development within the West Bengal legislative assembly, Speaker Biman Banerjee on Wednesday approved a privilege motion moved by several Trinamool Congress MLAs against Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition. The motion accuses Adhikari of making 'defamatory and untrue' statements about Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The Speaker announced that the motion has been forwarded to the privilege committee, which is expected to report its findings by the next session, potentially taking place in September. The contentious remarks by Adhikari pertained to claims that the Chief Minister praised Pakistan during a speech in the House.

This incident has further intensified the political friction in the assembly, with opposition members staging a walkout following the Speaker's decision. The assembly had already experienced chaos earlier when the Chief Minister criticized the central government over security issues while commending military actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)